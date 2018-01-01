Top 6 Benefits of Virtual Experiences

It’s a new world out there, yet there are still avenues to create the event or exhibit experience you desire. If you are rethinking how to craft your live event experiences in this new virtual world, the good news is you have a variety of options to choose from in terms of approach and execution.

Here Are Six Benefits To Adding Virtual As An Aspect Of Your Show, Booth, Event, Conference And More.

You are not limited by location. Your audience is now global. This means your experience can happen at any time and from anywhere. You may invite as many people as you want from wherever you want, so think about how to make this work for your brand most effectively. Is there a market you wish you could expand to but haven’t been able to get a foothold on the ground as of yet? This may be an opportunity for introducing your business or product to a completely new – and diverse – crowd.

Your stage is as big as you want to be, with all the bells and whistles you desire. Say you always wanted lasers and dry ice as your intro but couldn’t make it work with your budget – here you go. Dazzle them with theatrics onscreen.

Your entire event may be recorded and replayed by your audience at their convenience. This is a huge bonus, as we are all tight on time. Given both professional and personal constrictions, having the ease of “attending” when it’s convenient instead of when it’s actually happening may allow for new attendees and admirers you would not have gained otherwise. Additionally, you might add gated forms to collect data and begin a long-term nurture marketing campaign.

Your creativity knows no bounds. Your audience may travel through a booth experience or a complete, virtual interactive world. Let your imagination take you to new places where your audience can follow you or introduce your viewers to a 360-degree experience where you pull out all the stops and outdo anything you have done prior.

Your event is adaptable to different learning styles for multiple generations of attendees . This means you can cater to your Gen Y and Gen X’ers in entirely specific ways, because they approach learning differently. This is a great opportunity to make each age group feel like the event is exclusive and catered to their wants and needs.

You have new opportunities for data capture and insights into CRM by plugging digital and content data into interesting summary formats. This is like slicing up a delicious pie – how many? From where? At what time? For how long? And so much more. What data will help you take your online/offline event to the next level of greatness?

Virtual experiences work hand-in-hand with live experiences. Take advantage of both to create the best version of your brand experience and wow your audience from every angle. There’s no reason why you can’t create the event you imagined.

Want to find out more about how to take your experiences virtual? Let’s get virtual now at GES.com.